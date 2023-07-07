Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Normanton Asda stabbing: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after fight in High Street car park

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in an Asda car park.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST

Police were called to the supermarket in High Street, Normanton, at 8.15pm yesterday (Thursday July 6) following reports of an ongoing fight in the car park. A 22-year-old man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the attack and a cordon remains in place today as forensic examination takes place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by Wakefield CID. There will be an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the town to provide reassurance to the local community.”

The Asda car park in High Street, Normanton, where a 22-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries (Photo by Google)The Asda car park in High Street, Normanton, where a 22-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries (Photo by Google)
The Asda car park in High Street, Normanton, where a 22-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries (Photo by Google)

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via the 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1787 of July 6. Information can also be given anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.