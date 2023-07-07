Police were called to the supermarket in High Street, Normanton, at 8.15pm yesterday (Thursday July 6) following reports of an ongoing fight in the car park. A 22-year-old man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the attack and a cordon remains in place today as forensic examination takes place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by Wakefield CID. There will be an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the town to provide reassurance to the local community.”

The Asda car park in High Street, Normanton, where a 22-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries (Photo by Google)