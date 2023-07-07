Normanton Asda stabbing: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after fight in High Street car park
Police were called to the supermarket in High Street, Normanton, at 8.15pm yesterday (Thursday July 6) following reports of an ongoing fight in the car park. A 22-year-old man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the attack and a cordon remains in place today as forensic examination takes place.
A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by Wakefield CID. There will be an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the town to provide reassurance to the local community.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via the 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1787 of July 6. Information can also be given anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.