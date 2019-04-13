No-parking sign stuck on police car brands officers 'stupid' as they attend burglary

A 'do not park here' sign was stuck onto a parked police car as officers were attending a burglary.

It happened in Morley on Friday, April 12 as officers were collecting evidence from a crime scene.

The sign, which said disabled parking only, was stuck onto the windscreen of the car.

It also branded the police officers stupid in a scathing comment.

It read: "Stupidity is not considered to be a handicap.

"Park somewhere else."

West Yorkshire Police PCSO Michelle Owens‏, who patrols the Morley South Ward, tweeted about the incident, calling it "completely unacceptable."

PCSO Owens said: "I’ve just been informed that yesterday Whist a crime scene investigator was at a premises in Morley collecting evidence from a burglary, a member of the public has stuck this to their vehicle.

"Completely unacceptable when we are trying to do our job!"

