Police helicopter called in to chase illegal biker who hid in tunnels at Leeds Bradford Airport

A police helicopter was called in to help chase an illegal biker who then tried to hide in the tunnels at Leeds Bradford Airport.

On the evening of Friday, April 12, police responded to a number of calls about illegal bikes being used on the fields and the woods of Calverley.

The police helicopter was called in to help the search.

The rider tried to escape from the police by hiding in the tunnels at Leeds Bradford Aiport.

However, the bike and its rider were found at an address in Bradford

The Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team then seized the KTM 250.

In a statement on Twitter, West Yorkshire Police Leeds West said that illegal bikes had "plagued" the residents of Calverley.

It read: "People of Calverley. We have been working to try resolve the issue with illegal bikes that have plagued the residents of the Carr Hills and Calverley Woods.

"On the evening of 12th April Officers from the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team responded to yet more reports of illegal bikes being used on the fields and the woods of Calverley.

"With the assistance of the Police Helicopter, a bike and it’s rider were followed to an address in the Bradford area but not before trying to evade police by hiding in the tunnels at Leeds Bradford airport.

"With assistance from Local Officers of Bradford and Leeds Special Constables, the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team seized this KTM 250. A great team effort.

"The message is simple. Ride illegal bikes you’re gonna get caught."

