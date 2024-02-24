Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The armed robbery was reported to police shortly before 9.30pm.

Two tills were ripped out with crowbars during an armed robbery at the Nisa Local store on Bradford Road, Tingley, on February 23. Photo: Google.

It saw two men enter the Nisa Local Store on Bradford Road, Tingley, before threatening staff and using the weapons to remove the tills.

Police have confirmed that no one was injured during the robbery.

The incident is being investigated by detectives at Leeds District CID.