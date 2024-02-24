Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Nisa Local Tingley: Masked thugs rip out tills with crowbars in armed robbery at Leeds convenience store

Masked thugs used crowbars to rip out two tills at a convenience store in Leeds last night (February 23).
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 24th Feb 2024, 13:15 GMT
The armed robbery was reported to police shortly before 9.30pm.

Two tills were ripped out with crowbars during an armed robbery at the Nisa Local store on Bradford Road, Tingley, on February 23. Photo: Google.Two tills were ripped out with crowbars during an armed robbery at the Nisa Local store on Bradford Road, Tingley, on February 23. Photo: Google.
It saw two men enter the Nisa Local Store on Bradford Road, Tingley, before threatening staff and using the weapons to remove the tills.

Police have confirmed that no one was injured during the robbery.

The incident is being investigated by detectives at Leeds District CID. 

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been urged to contact officers by calling 101 or by reporting via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240102872.

