Their crimes include manslaughter and violent offences - and they've all started serving their sentences after appearing in court.
This week, the round-up has a predatory paedophile deemed a danger after grooming three girls online "looking for sex".
Here are nine of the criminals who were handed jail terms, with sentences ranging from several months to years -
1. Andrew Weston
Andrew Weston, 45, of Sanford Road, Kirkstall, was jailed for eight years after he admitted manslaughter. He beat family member Ian Aspinall to death outside his home in a ferocious assault in June of last year, which was caught on CCTV. Weston was told he must serve two-thirds of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Ryan Jordan
Ryan Jordan, 34, of Consort View, Woodhouse, was jailed for 14 months and given a driving ban of 25 months after admitting handling stolen goods, as well as two counts of driving while banned and two more of driving without insurance. He was stopped by police on Hyde Park Road in February in a stolen car with more than £2,200 worth of goods that had been reported stolen in a house burglary a month earlier. Photo: Getty/Google
3. Sanya Shahid
Sanya Shahid, 31, of Nile Street, Rochdale, was handed a nine-month prison sentence after admitting three misconduct offences, accessing unauthorised material. The court heard that the Leeds police officer "trawled" computer records for details about her underworld boyfriend. Photo: National World
4. Carl Wood
Carl Wood, 62, was jailed for 41 months, with a 60-month extended licence period, after admitting three counts of attempting to communicate sexually with a child, two of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, and a breach of a sexual harm prevention order. Wood tried to latch onto three young girls over the internet telling them he was "looking for sex". The three profiles he targeted were later revealed to be decoys run by paedophile hunter groups. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. Craig Warriner
Craig Warriner, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 32 months after admitting one count of dwelling burglary. He broke into a house in the Belle Vue area of Wakefield in February, stealing money in broad daylight. It left a 14-year-old, who was home alone, terrified. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. Nabil Ahmed
Nabil Ahmed, 18, of Oxley Street, East End Park, was jailed for 26 months after admitting two counts of dealing in class A drugs. The teenager was caught "cuckooing" a vulnerable man's home in Burmantofts to deal heroin and crack cocaine in March. Photo: West Yorkshire Police