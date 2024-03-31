4 . Carl Wood

Carl Wood, 62, was jailed for 41 months, with a 60-month extended licence period, after admitting three counts of attempting to communicate sexually with a child, two of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, and a breach of a sexual harm prevention order. Wood tried to latch onto three young girls over the internet telling them he was "looking for sex". The three profiles he targeted were later revealed to be decoys run by paedophile hunter groups. Photo: West Yorkshire Police