The ferocious assault was caught on CCTV in Kirkstall and showed Andrew Weston raining 21 unanswered blows down on defenceless Ian Aspinall, who suffered a fatal bleed to the brain.

Weston was cleared of murder but had admitted the manslaughter of the 50-year-old. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told him: "You lost your temper and attacked him. You punched him multiple times forcibly to the head and he was putting up no resistance at all. There were catastrophic brain injuries. This was not one-punch manslaughter."

Andrew Weston was jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of Ian Aspinall outside his home on Sandford Road, Kirkstall. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

Following the five-day trial in January, the jury deliberated for less than a day before clearing 45-year-old Weston of murder. Weston admitted killing Mr Aspinall outside Weston’s home on Sandford Road in Kirkstall in June last year, but denied murder.

It was heard that Mr Aspinall, who was uncle to Weston’s pregnant partner, had sparked an argument the day before his death, saying that Weston “needed a slap”.

Their feud continued on the phone into the early hours of June 21 last year. Mr Aspinall then went to Weston’s home the next morning “looking for a fight” and punched Weston when he opened the door.

Ian Aspinall (pictured) died after being fatally beaten outside Andrew Weston's home on Sandford Road, Kirkstall (pics by Google Maps / WYP)

Topless Weston then followed him outside and threw a series of deadly punches at Mr Aspinall’s head and face. The full assault was caught on neighbouring CCTV and showed Mr Aspinall clinging to a railing, unable to fight back.

He then collapsed on the floor unconscious as Weston walked away. Weston was shown to return a short time later and tended to the lifeless Mr Aspinall before dialling 999. Weston claimed to the operator that Mr Aspinall had fallen. When the emergency services arrived, Weston changed his clothes before trying to flee in a red Ford Focus, but was arrested at the scene. Mr Aspinall died the next day.

Weston later police he just wanted Mr Aspinall to go away. Weston said: “I’m just a strong person. I do not know how strong I am. I didn’t mean to hurt him like that. I panicked. I just wanted him to p*** off. It was the biggest mistake of my life."

Having been told of Mr Aspinall’s critical condition, Weston replied: “I’m sorry. I said a prayer for him. I’m just a stupid idiot.”

Weston was told he must two-thirds of the eight-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, the senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "The violence that caused Ian’s death was completely unnecessary and the circumstances in which it occurred, involving a fairly minor dispute, make it even more senseless and tragic.