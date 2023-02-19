Others criminals now behind bars include a driver who mounted pavements as he tried to escape police and a drug dealer brought to justice after French police cracked a communication network used by criminals.

Mark Russell

A “pathetic” armed robber who forgot to cover his face and then fired off shots in a Leeds minimarket was disarmed by a shopper and pleaded for his gun back after being bundled out of the premises. Leeds Crown Court heard Mark Russell had planned the robbery so that he could clear drug debts. The 42-year-old, of Seaforth Grove, Harehills, was jailed for 34 months over the botched raid.

James Frazier

A Leeds dealer who bought and sold kilogrammes of drugs was caught after French police cracked a complicated communication network used by criminals. Officers found 1.3kg of ketamine, £30,404 in cash and other evidence of drug dealing when they raided James Frazier’s then home in 2020. The 31-year-old, of Whingate, Armley, was jailed for seven years and four months after a judge described his a criminal activity as “pretty sophisticated method of drug dealing”.

Damien Shuttleworth

A Leeds businessman was found to be profiting from high-powered stolen Audis, Mercedes and Seats after police followed him to a warehouse in Armley. Officers found cars and car parts that had been registered stolen from around the UK. Shuttleworth, 38, of Hepworth Avenue, Churwell, also admitted possession of a bladed article after an incident last year at his brother’s funeral. Jailing him for 29 months, the judge said: “There’s really no mitigation.”

Shaun Harrison

A 13-year-old girl feared she was pregnant after being targeted by a 31-year-old Leeds man who bought her vapes and alcohol. Shaun Harrison, of York Road, Leeds, groomed the youngster and would play “tickling games” with her before eventually kissing her and then having sex. Judge Robin Mairs rejected claims that he had not intentionally groomed the girl as he jailed Harrison for 40 months.

Stephen Padley

A burglar with more than 40 break-ins on his record targeted two homes within minutes during broad daylight to steal jewellery and watches. Leeds Crown Court heard Stephen Padley was confronted by the occupant of one house and fled, before ransacking an elderly couple’s bedroom and stealing valuables. The 39-year-old, who had been living in a hostel, was jailed for three years.

Ashton Wilson

A jealous boyfriend banned his partner from having male friends, lock her in the house and threatened to hurt himself after picking up a kitchen knife. Ashton Wilson also dragged the woman back after she tried to flee their home then told a female police officer he would kill her when they finally came to arrest him. The 26-year-old, formerly of Boggart Hill, Seacroft, was jailed for three years after a judge said he was “entirely without remorse”.

Matthew Lee Hunt

A motorist mounted town pavements at speed as he tried to outrun police for fear of being returned to prison. Matthew Lee Hunt panicked and reached speeds of up to 60mph in built-up areas of Ossett when officers tried to pull him over after records showed that the car belonged to another driver. Hunt, 28, of Wellington Walk, Dewsbury, was jailed for six months and banned from driving for a year.

Daniel Rutter

A “despicable” homeless thug throttled a Leeds sex worker who he had befriended and stuffed a hat in her mouth to stop her from screaming. Leeds Crown Court heard how Daniel Rutter attacked the woman in her own flat in Armley after she knocked over his crack pipe. The 34-year-old was jailed for 31 months.

Natalie Woollin