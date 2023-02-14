Ashton Wilson also dragged the woman back after she tried to flee their home then told a female police officer he would kill her when they finally came to arrest him.

The 26-year-old, who has been on remand since his arrest in December, had been in a relationship with the woman for around two years and they lived together on Boggart Hill in Seacroft. The woman said he would regularly push her around during arguments and break household items.

He would also pick up a knife and hurt himself. Wilson would force her to block male friends on social media, would regularly text her to find out exactly where she was and become jealous if she was out with other people. prosecutor Chloe Hudson told Leeds Crown Court.

Ashton Wilson was given a three-year jail term.

On December 10 last year, the woman returned home from a night out at a social club and both were drunk when an argument broke out about social media. She asked why he was allowed female friends but she was not permitted to have male friends.

He became angry and slapped her around the face, before blocking the door to prevent her leaving. He held her by the throat and had a knife in the other hand. Wilson then stabbed the door with the knife before eventually letting her go. However, he then followed her and tried to physically drag her back. She eventually came back of her own free will where Wilson then said he was going to take an overdose of paracetamol.

Arrested on December 18, he made the threat towards the officer before giving a no-comment interview to police.

He has five previous convictions for eight offences, including burglary of a dwelling in 2014, and was given nine months’ jail in 2019 for perverting the course of justice.

Wilson was also given a 26-week suspended sentence in 2021 for possessing a blade in public. His latest offending put him in breach.

Appearing in court via video link, he admitted two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of battery, criminal damage, intentional strangulation, threatening with an offensive weapon and threatening a witness.

In a victim impact statement from his former partner, she said: “I know this relationship is not for me. The only way to get away from him is for him to be imprisoned.”

Mitigating on his behalf, Philip Mahoney said: “He does accept that he committed these offences, a large part of if is that he simply has no recollection due to his intoxication. He has struggled both with self harm and anger management for almost his whole life. It led to him being thrown out of school as a teenage and it’s plagued him ever since.

"His remand in custody has caused him to to have some reflection, not just on this incident but the years before and the direction in which his life was going.”