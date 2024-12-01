Here is the full court round-up, with nine of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Ingus Galaskis
Ingus Galaskis, 37, was jailed for 10 years after admitting GBH with intent. He repeatedly stabbed his partner at her home in Seacroft with such force that the knife blade snapped. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Mason Ward
Mason Ward, 29, Clayton Avenue, Upton, was jailed for 27 months after admitting GBH without intent. The thug broke his partner's eye socket with a "heavy blow" on March 7 last year in South Elmsall. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Trimmane Clarke
Trimmane Clarke, 34, of Baldovan Terrace, Chapeltown, was jailed for two years after admitting a charge of dwelling burglary. He ransacked a home in Chapeltown on September 22, an incident which left the family's children unable to sleep on their own. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Tyler Nutton
Tyler Nutton, 24, of Flaxton Street, Beeston, was jailed for 19 months after admitting a charge of dangerous driving. Nutton, who led police on a high-speed chase through Beeston days after he was given a suspended sentence, was ailed after initially claiming his mother could provide him with an alibi. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Callum Hutton
Callum Hutton. 26, of Doncaster Road, Knottingley, was jailed for eight months after admitting possession of a bladed article in public. He was spotted walking around Normanton with a machete - and has now been ordered to keep away from a town centre and its pubs when released. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Dwayne Cordingley
Dwayne Cordingley, 34, of New Street Grove, Pudsey, was jailed for 40 months after admitting two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two of intending to supply Class A drugs, supplying Class A drugs and intending to supply a Class B drug. The drug dealer who blighted a shopping parade in Bramley was caught after a police surveillance operation on October 30. | West Yorkshire Police