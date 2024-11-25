Thug with violent past broke Wakefield partner's eye socket with 'heavy blow'

A thug who broke his partner’s eye socket with a “heavy blow” already had a history of violence, a court heard.

Mason Ward had multiple convictions for battery when he punched the woman so hard it caused her blurred vision in one eye and double vision in the other.

Ward, 29, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted GBH without intent, but only changed his pleas to guilty on the day he was due to stand trial.

Prosecutor Emily Hassell told the court that Ward and the woman had been in relationship for three years, but had previously split up due to “his behaviour and treatment of her”.

Ward (pictured) hit the woman with such force it affected her vision, a court heard. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

On March 7 last year they had been at her home in South Elmsall when an argument began over child care.

He lost his temper, knocked her to the floor and put his hand around her neck, although he did not strangle her. Later in the day another argument broke out.

This time he grabbed her by the throat and threw her onto the sofa, before landing the punch to the right side of her head.

She was able to leave and call the police, before heading to Pinderfields Hospital where the fracture was found.

Ward, of Clayton Avenue, Upton, was not arrested until May 18 last year but gave a no-comment interview to police.

He has previous convictions related to the woman, including an attack on her from earlier this year, for which he received 16 weeks’ jail and a 12-month restraining order to keep him away from her.

However, he breached that order when he went to a holiday cottage with the woman in September. He was given another 36 weeks’ jail.

Ward appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he is serving his sentence.

Mitigating, Andrew Stranex said Ward had mental health problems, and added: “He clearly has issues that he has to deal with. He is motivated to work with those to help him address the problems he has.”

He said Ward is working towards his A-levels behind bars and wants to works as a welder on his release.

Judge Simon Phillips KC told Ward: “There’s a pattern of violence and abusive behaviour through the relationship.”

He jailed Ward for 27 months to run consecutively to his existing 36-week sentence, and a new four-year restraining order.