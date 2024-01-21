Among those to have felt the full force of the law this week was a female predatory paedophile, who would target her victims over Facebook, and a drug addict caught with a loaded semi-automatic pistol.
The gallery below features a selection of those to receive hefty sentences for their crimes.
2. Sean Revere
Eighty-five-year-old paedophile Sean Revere expects to die in prison after he was found guilty of raping a young girl in the back room of his Leeds shop in the 1980s. He was given an extended 14-year jail sentence. The jury found him guilty of one count of rape, two counts of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault, all against the same victim. The court heard that Revere, of of Ryther Road, Cawood, North Yorkshire, had a number of antique shops over the years, including one in Chapel Allerton. Between 1982 and 1985 he would regularly take the young victim into a back room of that shop and abuse her. Photo: WYP
3. Damien O'Brien
Drug addict Damien O'Brien was found to be storing a gun at his Bramley home, after plain-clothes police stopped him in the street. Thinking they were dealers, the 45-year-old approached them but quickly tried to leave. He was found carrying two knives, but when they went to his Rossefield Approach home, they found the 9mm semi-automatic pistol with live ammunition in the chamber, and several more in a magazine. He said he was asked to keep the gun by drug dealers. He was jailed for a the mandatory five-year sentence for possessing an illegal firearm. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
4. Ryan Greaves
Defiant Greaves was found guilty after a trial of raping a six-year-old girl, and made his feelings known in court when he blurted out: "It never happened." The 43-year-old had been found guilty of four counts, including rape of a child under 13 and three counts of assault by penetration. It was heard that Greaves, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, required a “significant degree of planning” to abuse the child over the period of a year. He even offered her treats so she would conform to his perverted instructions. During one sickening incident, it made the youngster vomit, the court heard. He was jailed for 15 years. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
5. Kaye Little
Predatory paedophile Kaye Little was jailed this week for nine years after she targeted and groomed young boys on Facebook. One of her three victims was just 13 when she sexually assaulted in a wooded area of Middleton, and later had sex with him in a Leeds hotel. She then spread rumours about two other victims when they refused to conform to her. Refusing to attend her own trial, the 46-year-old was found guilty of a multitude of offences. She was deemed dangerous by the judge, who gave her a six-year custodial sentence, and a three-year extended licence period. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
6. Sukhpal Sidhu
Warped Sidhu pretended to be a 14-year-old girl online in a bid to groom a youngster. The 51-year-from Pudsey was in fact talking to a paedophile hunter group who passed his information onto police. He has already been jailed before for sexual activity with a child. For his latest offending, Sidhu, of Bradford Road, Stanningley, admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, breach of his SHPO, and an attempt to breach his SHPO. He was jailed for six years after the judge deemed him to be a danger to children. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP