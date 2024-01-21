2 . Sean Revere

Eighty-five-year-old paedophile Sean Revere expects to die in prison after he was found guilty of raping a young girl in the back room of his Leeds shop in the 1980s. He was given an extended 14-year jail sentence. The jury found him guilty of one count of rape, two counts of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault, all against the same victim. The court heard that Revere, of of Ryther Road, Cawood, North Yorkshire, had a number of antique shops over the years, including one in Chapel Allerton. Between 1982 and 1985 he would regularly take the young victim into a back room of that shop and abuse her. Photo: WYP