Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses after making nine arrests as part of a large scale investigation into the murder of a man in Dewsbury.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has promised residents all available resources are being deployed as they continue to investigate the murder of a 36- local year old man in Crow Nest Park during the evening of Saturday. (July 12)

Nine males aged between 18 and 44 years of age, have been arrested as part of the investigation with arrests made both in Kirklees and also outside of the West Yorkshire Police area.

All of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Emergency services were called to Crow Nest Park at 8.17pm on 12 July to a report that a man had been stabbed in the park following an incident of disorder involving a group of males.

Paramedics provided emergency treatment to the man and an air ambulance attended, but it was confirmed a short time later that he had died.

Crime scenes remain in place at the park and on nearby Pilgrim Drive and Pilgrim Crescent and are likely to be in place for some time as detailed forensic searches take place.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Wide ranging and fast moving enquiries remain ongoing with a large number of arrests now made.

“We are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances of the fatal attack in Crow Nest Park on Saturday evening. As we have said, we believe this was a localised and targeted incident in which there was no threat to other members of the public.

“I want to thank persons who have responded to our appeal, but continue to urge anyone who we have not yet spoken with who has information or footage which could assist enquiries to come forward.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone in Crow Nest Park or around Pilgrim Drive or Pilgrim Crescent who may have seen anything that could assist the investigation.”

DCI Entwistle added: “A number of uniformed officers remain on scene in the local area to reassure residents and manage scenes, and residents remain welcome to approach them with information and intelligence about what took place.”

Information can be provided to the HMET investigation team by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1860 of 12/7.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.