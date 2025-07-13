Nightmare Leeds neighbour ran down man on his car leaving him with double leg break

A man ran over a neighbour in his car after a long-running dispute, leaving him with a double fracture to his leg.

The victim required three rounds of surgery and had to wear an external cage due to the break to his tibia and fibula bones.

Mohammed Hussain was handed more than eight years’ jail at Leeds Crown Court this week after being found guilty of Section 18 GBH with intent and dangerous driving following a trial.

Hussain (inset) was jailed for running over a man in the street on King's Road, Hyde Park, leaving him with a double leg fracture. | WYP / Google Maps

The 49-year-old was also convicted of attempted burglary of one home and burglary of another.

The court heard that Hussain, of Howden Place, Hyde Park, had an ongoing grievance with a man who lived on nearby King’s Road.

On February 20, 2023, the victim had been busy getting his young nephew from his car when Hussain drove at him in his Audi A3, knocking him down.

Hussain later handed himself in at Elland Road Police Station. During his interview he admitted knocking the man down in his car, but said the man was following him and was planning to attack him.

However, the jury in his trial did not believe him.

The victim later said the senseless incident had left him with anxiety and paranoia. He said Hussain’s drug taking had left him “living in constant fear” due to his erratic behaviour.

Hussain was initially granted bail, but in July last year was caught on a camera doorbell trying to enter a home, unsuccessfully, on Victoria Road in Hyde Park.

Weeks later a woman caught Hussain in her home on Cardigan Road, and ordered him to leave before he fled and she called the police.

Hussain was arrested again and this time held on remand. He appeared in court this week from HMP Leeds, where he has been held since August of last year.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said that in his younger years Hussain “troubled the courts on a regular basis”, but had largely stayed out of trouble for the past two decades.

He said he had “slipped back” into drug use.

Judge Howard Crowson jailed him for seven years for the car attack, and an additional 18 months for the burglary offences, making a total of eight-and-a-half years behind bars.

He was also handed a driving ban of five years and seven months.