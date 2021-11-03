Nightlife 'summit' to be held in Leeds after drink and injection spiking reports

Police across the country - including Leeds - have received reports of people being spiked with needles in clubs and bars.

Last week this led to a nationwide boycott of nightclubs and bars called “girls’ night in.”

Leeds clubs and bars will join in a nightlife summit to tackle a rise in spiking incidents. Picture: James Hardisty

Representatives of a range of stakeholders, including campaigners, students, universities, Leeds City Council, MPs, the police, and Leeds-based bars and clubs, will attend the summit.

The event will take place at 5.15pm on Thursday and will be streamed live on YouTube.

It will be chaired by West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe.

Alex Sobel said: “I have received a worrying number of reports of spiking with needles happening within Leeds bars and clubs.

"These attacks completely unacceptable on every level and it is incumbent upon all stakeholders in Leeds, including elected politicians, hospitality businesses and the police, to find proactive solutions to stamp this out.

"Leeds is known for its thriving nightlife; I hope this Thursday will be the start of an ongoing conversation that will ensure our young people are kept safe.”

Tracy Brabin said: “The recent reports of spiking and especially by injection emerging on both a local and national level are shocking. Women should be able to go out and enjoy themselves without fearing for their safety, and I applaud the young women who took a stand during last week’s “girls’ night in” boycott.

“Alison Lowe, the Deputy Mayor for Policing, and I have raised the issue with the police and asked for the issue to be closely monitored. I’m committed to putting women and girls safety at the heart of my police and crime plan, which will set the strategic direction for West Yorkshire Police and our community safety partners.

“These issues are complex. Education, societal and cultural changes are all needed if we are to effectively address the issue and make a real difference to women and girls’ lives. Importantly, I would urge anyone who has encountered any of these issues to please report it to the police.

“You will be believed and treated sensitively.”

The event will be streamed on Alex Sobel's YouTube page here.