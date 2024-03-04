Nightclub thug who glassed and blinded former Leeds Rhinos player jailed for more than 15 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gareth Dean, 37, was told he was "dangerous" by a judge following the horrific attack in Revolucion de Cuba on Boxing Day last year. Matthew Syron was left unable to see after and has since undergone surgery in a bid to restore his vision.
Dean, of Elm Tree Close, Colton has two previous convictions for GBH from 2010 and 2017. At Leeds Crown Court today, Judge Richard Mansell described it as a "cowardly and sickening attack" and said Dean had demonstrated "no remorse". He said he had "no hesitation to find him dangerous".
The court heard that Mr Syron, who lives in Australia with his wife and children, had returned to the UK for Christmas to see family and friends.
He had been in the Call Lane bar with friends on Boxing Day evening and although he did not know Dean, their two respective groups had been arm wrestling in the club and there was "no sign of trouble", prosecutor Michael Smith told the court.
Then shortly after midnight, dad-of-two Mr Syron was stood facing the bar when he felt someone brush past. Dean then leaned over and smashed the glass into the centre of his face, causing it to shatter. The shards not only went into his face, but his eye balls.
Mr Smith said: "My Syron fell immediately to the floor realising that his vision had gone totally black. He has experienced pain before but nothing like that. This was a different level of seriousness altogether.
"They did not know each other and had no arguments and had very little interaction in the bar. It was an entirely unprovoked attack."
Meanwhile, Dean was spotted leaving the premises and continuing his night by going on to drink at another bar.
Mr Syron's brother said he saw Matthew's injuries after he arrived at hospital, that he had "blood pouring from both eyes". He needed surgery that night to remove the glass. The 33-year-old has undergone further surgery and can now see light in his right eye, and can almost make out objects with his left eye. It is not known if his sight will improve any further.
Dean handed himself at Elland Road Police Station on January 2 and then gave a no-comment interview. He was remanded into custody. He admitted he had been drinking since 11am on the day of the attack and had downed around 15 pints. He also tested positive for cocaine on his arrest.
He admitted causing GBH with intent. He has 10 previous convictions for 15 offences, including the GBH with intent from 2010 in which he was part of a group that beat a man unconscious with a pool cue in a pub. He received four-and-a-half years' jail. He was then jailed again for 28 months in 2017 after admitting GBH without intent, for punching a man twice and fracturing his cheek bone
Mitigating on his behalf today, Michael Levy said: "This, on any view, is an absolutely atrocious and appalling incident. A number of lives have been tragically changed forever in just a few seconds.
"It's difficult to feel any sympathy for my client, he is clearly the author of his own misfortune. It was fuelled by alcohol and drugs, which is sadly often the case."
He said that Dean's early guilty pleas was his best mitigation, that he "expressed some genuine remorse" and said Dean was "capable of acting decently and responsibly." No explanation was provided as to why he attacked Mr Syron.
Judge Mansell rejected the claims the attack was not premeditated, with Dean "quite deliberately positioning himself to strike My Syron in the face" and using a "highly-dangerous weapon".
He gave him a custodial sentence of 10 years and eight months, with an extended five years' licence period.
Since the attack on Mr Syron, more than $74,000 Australian dollars has been raised on a GoFundMe page, which is worth around £38,000 to go towards supporting him and his family.
Mr Syron played for England Community Lions under-18s and signed for Rhinos in 2010 after impressing with the Leeds City College side, where he was a student.
Syron had a spell with Oldham in 2012 and emigrated to Australia to join the Thirroul Butchers club, who play in the Illawarra Rugby League, the following year. He now competes in ironman events in Australia.