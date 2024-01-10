Nightclub reveller charged with glassing former Leeds Rhinos player in the eyes to appear at crown court
Gareth Dean, 37, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent to Matthew Syron following the incident in Revolucion de Cuba, on Call Lane, during a Boxing Day night out.
Dean, of Elm Tree Close, Colton, recently appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, but due to the serious nature of the charge, the case was moved to Leeds Crown Court, where he will next appear on February 1.
Mr Syron, was reported to have been struck by a glass in the face in the early hours of December 27. The 32-year-old suffered serious eye injuries, leaving him and his family “heartbroken”. He was expected to undergo surgery today in a bid to save his eye sight. Matthew’s brother Tom said his brother faces “multiple surgeries” and rehabilitation, with no guarantee he will regain his sight.
Mr Syron, who lives in Australia, was on a two-week visit to see family and friends in Leeds. More than $48,000 Australian dollars have been raised so far on a GoFundMe page, which is worth around £25,000. The money will go towards supporting Mr Syron and his family.
Set up by his sister Claudia Syron, she wrote: “Along with being heartbroken and adjusting to life, nobody needs the added financial pressures in such traumatic circumstances. Upon his return his medical bills could be astronomical and he will undoubtedly need love, support and rehabilitation. With such uncertainty of his future, his business and income will also suffer.
“We have had an outpouring of love, well wishes and people wanting to show their support. We cannot thank you enough.”
Mr Syron played for England Community Lions under-18s and signed for Rhinos in 2010 after impressing with the Leeds City College side, where he was a student.
Syron had a spell with Oldham in 2012 and emigrated to Australia to join the Thirroul Butchers club, who play in the Illawarra Rugby League, the following year. He now competes in ironman events in Australia.