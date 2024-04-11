Leeds city centre stabbing: New image issued of man stabbed in torso and head as search continues

A new image has been released of a man who was reportedly stabbed in the torso and head in Leeds city centre.
By Charles Gray
Published 11th Apr 2024, 19:03 BST
Officers are keen to identify and locate him so the seriousness of his injuries, which he is thought to have suffered in the incident in St Paul’s Street in the early hours of Tuesday 9 April, can be established. 

An ambulance had been called after a man approached a member of the public and showed them apparent stab wounds to his torso and head which appeared to be serious. He left the scene before the ambulance arrived. 

He is described as being about 30 years old and around 5ft 7ins tall.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information which could assist in tracing the victim.

Police have previously said that it’s believed the victim was injured during an altercation in St Paul’s Street and that the victim and other parties involved “may be from the city’s rough sleeper community”.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in tracing the victim is asked to contact Leeds District CID through the online livechat or by calling 101 quoting log 108 of April 9 or reference 13240188037.

