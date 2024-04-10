Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 2.28am yesterday (Tuesday) police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called about the attack in St Paul’s Street near to the junction with Park Cross Street.

An ambulance had been called after a man approached a member of the public and showed them apparent stab wounds to his torso and head which appeared to be serious. He left the scene before the ambulance arrived.

He was described as white, aged about 30, about 5ft 7ins, small, with a slim face, brown hair and a stubble beard. He was described as wearing dark coloured bottoms, possibly three-quarter length, and a white t-shirt which was heavily bloodstained.

Police scenes were put in place around Leeds city centre while searches for the victim were conducted. Photo: National World

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Despite extensive enquiries, officers have not yet been able to identify and locate the man to establish the seriousness of his injuries.

“A 45-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident, has been released on bail.”

Police said yesterday that it’s believed the victim was injured during an altercation in St Paul’s Street and that the victim and other parties involved “may be from the city’s rough sleeper community”.

Police were supported by a helicopter in their search for the man. Scenes were also in place in various locations in the city centre but these have now been removed.