A disgruntled neighbour took revenge on his neighbour after she parked in his space by pouring fuel over her car and setting it alight.

The Mercedes exploded as the flames spread to another car, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The damage caused by Christian Stirk ran to more than £23,000.

The court heard that in July of 2023 there had been gas works taking place on Brander Drive in Gipton, and the woman had asked Stirk’s grandfather, a neighbour, if she was okay to park outside their home.

Stirk torched his neighbour's Mercedes, possibly because he was agitated by her parking in his usual space. | SWNS / Google Maps

Shortly after midnight on July 7, 2023, the Mercedes A180 was engulfed in flames and left it written off.

A Renault Clio was also destroyed, while a Ford Puma nearby was checked over and found to be okay to drive.

A witness later told police they had seen a person pouring liquid over the Mercedes before setting it alight.

CCTV in the area was checked and it showed Stirk arriving home at 11.30pm that night, but being forced to park across the road due to the Mercedes being in his usual spot.

He was then seen to retrieve a petrol canister which he emptied over the car and lit.

He went back into his house but was then seen leaving and casually walking past the car as the flames took hold.

Stirk was arrested and gave a no-comment interview. He later admitted a charge of arson. He has 10 previous convictions for 11 offences.

Prosecutor Lydia Carroll described it as a “revenge attack” although no further explanation was not given in court.

No mitigation was given after Judge Tom Bayliss KC said he would not lock him up.

He told Stirk: “It’s very troubling to me why you committed this offence.

“It appears to me it was undoubtedly planned. It seems you were irritated by where the car was.”

He gave him a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, and 13 rehabilitation days to complete.