Mystery still surrounds death of Leeds United fan found on Cleethorpes beach

A Leeds United fan found dead on the Lincolnshire coast has been officially named by police - who have still not been able to establish how he died.

Gary Simpson's body was discovered by a member of the public on the beach at Cleethorpes on Friday, May 17, near to the former Wonderland amusements arcade on the Promenade.

Humberside Police have now officially named Mr Simpson, and say a post-mortem has failed to conclude his cause of death.

Mr Simpson was from the Leeds area but had been working in the town at the time. Relatives said he had been watching the match against Derby County just two days before his death.

A spokesman for the force said: "Mr Simpson's family have been informed and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time.

"It's believed Mr Simpson was working in Cleethorpes as a roofer at the time of his death."

Detective Sergeant Mick Keech said: "A post-mortem examination and forensic tests have proved inconclusive as to the cause of Mr Simpson's death.

"Our investigations are obviously still ongoing to ascertain exactly how Mr Simpson died and why he was on the beach, and we are providing regular updates to his family in West Yorkshire.

"They have asked for privacy at this time."

Anyone with any information about Mr Simpson's death is asked to contact Humberside Police via 101, quoting log 111 of 17/05/19.