At 6.10pm yesterday (Monday), police received a report of a firearm having been found in a wooded area off Musgrave View, Bramley. Firearms officers attended and confirmed it to be a blank-firing handgun converted to fire modified ammunition.

The weapon was recovered but a scene remains in place in the woods for specialist searches today. Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.

Anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the woods or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13230354989 or online via the West Yorkshire Police 101livechat.