Musgrave View Bramley: Police seal off Leeds woods after gun and ammunition found

A gun converted to fire “modified ammunition” has been located by police in a wooded area in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

At 6.10pm yesterday (Monday), police received a report of a firearm having been found in a wooded area off Musgrave View, Bramley. Firearms officers attended and confirmed it to be a blank-firing handgun converted to fire modified ammunition.

The weapon was recovered but a scene remains in place in the woods for specialist searches today. Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.

Anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the woods or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13230354989 or online via the West Yorkshire Police 101livechat.

Police received a report of a firearm having been found in a wooded area off Musgrave View, Bramley. Picture: GooglePolice received a report of a firearm having been found in a wooded area off Musgrave View, Bramley. Picture: Google
