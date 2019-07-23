Murder trial jury retires to consider verdicts over doorstep shooting of Leeds Flock gang member Christopher Lewis

A murder trial jury is set to retire after hearing evidence for seven weeks about the doorstep shooting of a notorious Leeds gang member.

Five men are on trial at Leeds Crown Court over the fatal shooting of Christopher Lewis.

Scene of fatal shooting of Christopher Lewis on Reginald Street, Chapeltown

The 24-year-old father was shot in the head outside his home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 last year.

The prosecution claims Mr Lewis was gunned down in an "execution" by rivals on the doorstep of his home over his association with a gang which call themselves The Flock.

The jury have been told Flock members were involved in drugs and gun crime in the city.

Steven Grey, 38, of Town Street, Armley, and Jonathan Gledhill, 38, of Dib Lane, Roundhay, are charged with murder.

Prosecutors claim Grey fired the fatal shot after Gledhill helped him stalk Mr Lewis through Chapeltown before carrying out the attack.

Both men plead not guilty to the murder charge.

Lewis Pearce, 27, of no fixed address, Denzil Browne (Junior), 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Owen Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, are also on trial accused of assisting an offender.

A sixth defendant, Denzil Brown (Senior), of Parkfield Court, Morley, had also been facing a charge of murder but the trial judge, The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, deemed there was insufficient evidence against him.

The jury will retire to consider verdicts at 10am tomorrow (Wednesday) after the judge completed his summing up of the case.

Flock gang graffiti on wall in Chapeltown.

The judge told the jury: "When you retire to consider your verdict it is essential that you do not feel any pressure of time.

"You must take as long it takes, as long as you need, given the evidence and the arguments and the consideration that they require.

"I do not know how long that is going to take.

"What is important is that you do not rush."

The court heard that one of the 12 jurors is unable to continue sitting beyond 4.30pm on Friday.

If the jury has not reached verdicts by that time the juror will be discharged.

The jury would then continue deliberating with 11 members.

The judge then warned jurors not to rush reaching verdicts.

He said: "That would be wrong of you and unfair for anyone to act in that way.

"You must give the case the time you think it deserves."