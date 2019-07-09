Man accused of Christopher Lewis murder dropped from trial proceedings over "insufficient evidence" rules top judge at Leeds Crown Court

A defendant in a murder trial will take no further part after a judge deemed there was insufficient evidence against him.

Denzil Brown (senior), aged 49, was allowed to leave the dock during this afternoon's proceedings at Leeds Crown Court after the judge told the jury "there is no case for him to answer".

Judge Guy Kearl QC, the Recorder of Leeds, referred to phone calls made to his son Denzil Browne (junior), who is also a defendant, that were made after the alleged fatal shooting of Christopher Lewis on August 1 last year on Reginald Street, Chapeltown.

However, the prosecution in the case has objected to the judge's ruling and are seeking further legal action to have the decision over-turned.

Brown (senior), of Parkfield Court at Morley, had been accused of murder and the trial, which started in June, was at the stage of hearing evidence from fellow defendant Jonathan Gledhill when the submissions on behalf of Brown (senior) were made to the judge.

On recalling the jury after a 24 hour absence he said: "While you have been waiting I have been listening to a submission on behalf of Denzil Emmerson Brown that there is no case for him to answer. I have decided that there is insufficient evidence whereby a reasonable jury, properly directed, could convict. That is why he will take no further part in this trial and is no longer sat in the dock.

"The prosecution has started to appeal my decision to the Court of Appeal in London and are entitled to do that. However, launching such an appeal and having it heard takes some considerable time. Given the time involved, where we have reached in the trial and the fact that Mr Gledhill is in the middle of his evidence I have decided that the prosecution can pursue their appeal but Denzil Emmerson Brown will play no further part, we will continue without him and his legal team and you will not be required to reach a verdict in his case".

Cross-examination of Gledhill, of Dib Lane Roundhay, who denies murder continued into the afternoon.

Steven Grey of Town Street, Armley is also accused of murder. Lewis Pearce, of no fixed address, Denzil Browne (junior) of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton and Owen Clarke of Haw Avenue at Yeadon are also on trial accused of assisting an offender.

The trial continues.