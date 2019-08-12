Murder trial expected to start over death of 21-year-old Jodi Miller at house in Harehills

A man is expected to go on trial today accused of murder over the death of a 21-year-old woman in Leeds.

Karar Ali Karar is accused of murdering Jodi Miller in Harehills on February 25 this year.

Jodi Miller

Miss Miller was found with serious injuries at a house on Milan Road shortly after 7pm.



She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Karar, 29, of Milan Road, was due to attend court to enter a plea to the murder charge on June 21



The hearing could not go ahead as the defendant would not leave his cell at Armley jail.

Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, ordered that a trial take place

The judge said Karar should be warned that if he failed to attend court the trial it will take place in his absence.

The trial was expected to begin yesterday (August 12) but was adjourned for legal reasons.

The case listed to be heard at Leeds Crown Court at 10.30am before Judge Rodney Jameson, QC.