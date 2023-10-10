Murder accused denies stabbing man to death on Chapeltown street
Peter Bryant made an appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Monday afternoon where he entered a not-guilty plea to murdering 19-year-old Emanuel Nyabako.
The teenager was stabbed on Francis Street in the early hours of Saturday, August 6. He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.
Bryant, age 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, was told his trial will begin on January 29 and he was remanded into custody until then.
Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also appeared in court during a separate hearing, charged with four offences arising from the events of August 26.
He denies violent disorder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition.
His trial is expected to take place on February 19 and is expected to last around five days. He also remains on remand.