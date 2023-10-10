A man has denied stabbing another to death in Chapeltown and will stand trial early next year.

Peter Bryant made an appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Monday afternoon where he entered a not-guilty plea to murdering 19-year-old Emanuel Nyabako.

The teenager was stabbed on Francis Street in the early hours of Saturday, August 6. He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Bryant, age 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, was told his trial will begin on January 29 and he was remanded into custody until then.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also appeared in court during a separate hearing, charged with four offences arising from the events of August 26.

He denies violent disorder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition.