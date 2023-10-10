Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Murder accused denies stabbing man to death on Chapeltown street

A man has denied stabbing another to death in Chapeltown and will stand trial early next year.
By Nick Frame
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
The teenager was stabbed to death on Francis Street. (pic by Google Maps / National World)The teenager was stabbed to death on Francis Street. (pic by Google Maps / National World)
Peter Bryant made an appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Monday afternoon where he entered a not-guilty plea to murdering 19-year-old Emanuel Nyabako.

The teenager was stabbed on Francis Street in the early hours of Saturday, August 6. He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Bryant, age 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, was told his trial will begin on January 29 and he was remanded into custody until then.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also appeared in court during a separate hearing, charged with four offences arising from the events of August 26.

He denies violent disorder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition.

His trial is expected to take place on February 19 and is expected to last around five days. He also remains on remand.