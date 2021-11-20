A court heard how the victim had pieces of glass embedded in her scalp following the assault by Natasha Maddocks at Bar Fibre.

Leeds Crown Court heard how violence broke out during a disturbance between two groups of people at the bar on Lower Briggate on November 17, 2018.

Andrew Beal, prosecuting, said a drink was thrown during the disruption before Maddocks picked up an empty glass and "slammed" it into the back of the woman's head.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bar Fibre

The victim approached door staff to tell them about the incident and then realised that she was bleeding heavily.

She was given first aid before being taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The deep wound had to cleaned of pieces of glasses before being glued.

Maddocks, 24, of The Grove, Baildon, was interviewed about the incident by police.

She said she had been threatened and had a drink thrown at her but refused to comment further.

She pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A victim statement was read to the court on behalf of the woman by Mr Beal.

She said: "I was a very outgoing person who enjoyed going out at weekends with friends and family.

"I never thought I would be the victim of violence as I avoid trouble.

"I now have severe anxiety and flashbacks to the night.

"If I hear the sound of glass smashing, even when it is just someone dropping a glass, it sends my heart racing."

Khadim Al’Hassan, mitigating, said Maddocks has no previous convictions and pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

The barrister Maddocks had not been in trouble in three years since the incident and has two young children.

Maddocks was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.