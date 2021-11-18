Drug dealer locked up after being caught selling heroin and cocaine from car in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police officers found further class A drugs when they searched Kamren Gay's home after he was arrested in June last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard police officers in an unmarked car spotted the occupants of a Ford Fiesta behaving suspiciously on Clarendon Road, near to Leeds city centre.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting, said a man got out of the vehicle, walked over to a Seat Leon and a drug transaction appeared to take place.

Drug dealer Kamren Gay was jailed for three years and four months at Leeds Crown Court.

Gay and another man were in the Seat and the vehicle was driven away when they spotted the police officers.

The officers followed the vehicle to the Gipton area where they put on blue lights.

The car stopped and both men were searched.

Gay was in possession of a bag containing cash and a dismantled mobile phone.

The defendant was taken to a police station and asked if he was hiding anything else.

He took out a plastic bag from his underwear which contained class A drugs.

Gay's home was searched and more wraps of heroin and cocaine were found in the property along with a smaller amount of skunk cannabis.

Ms Metcalfe said the total street value of the drugs recovered was £1,111.

Gay, of Rossefield Walk. Bramley, Leeds, pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and one of possessing cannabis.

The 23-year-old has one previous conviction for possessing a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.

Nicholas Hammond, mitigating, said Gay pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and had not been in trouble since his arrest.

Mr Hammond said his client had found a job working for a packaging firm in Leeds.

His employer provided a reference to the court on his behalf describing Gay a "model employee".

Mr Hammond said: "What he has done is extremely serious.

"He knows immediate imprisonment is at the forefront.

"He acknowledges his primary mitigation is that he had the good sense to plead guilty.

"He is still only 23 and has never been to prison before."

Judge Simon Batiste said the offending was too serious to impose anything other than an immediate prison sentence.

He said: "I make it clear that it gives me no pleasure what I have to do today.

"The pre-sentence report speaks of you as a sensible young man and your employer speaks very well of you.

"Your parents, who are here today, must be distraught to see you in this position.

"You are clearly a young man with potential.