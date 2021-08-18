A court heard it is the fifth time Liam Chilton has been convicted of a domestic violence offence against the same victim.

Chilton carried out the attack at the home he shared with his mother in Beeston on April 23 this year.

Holly Clegg, prosecuting, said Chilton began to pester his mum for money and asked her if he could pawn some of her belongings.

Leeds Crown Court.

The 24-year-old defendant then began turning the lights in the property on and off.

He kicked a coffee table over when she told him to stop and she threatened to call the police.

Chilton then confronted the victim and she tried to walk away but he struck her in the face.

She immediately felt pain and her nose began to bleed.

The victim spoke to her friend on the phone and police were contacted.

Officers went to the house but Chilton had left by the time they got there.

They spoke with his mum and could see that she was injured.

Ms Clegg said: "The complainant was withdrawn and did not want to engage and said she did not want her son to go back to prison."

The woman was taken to hospital where she told a nurse her son was responsible for causing the injuries but that she did not want to talk about it further.

She was diagnosed has having suffered two fractures to the right side of her face.

Police officers returned to the address later that day and found Chilton sleeping in a bush outside.

As the officers arrested him, Chilton said: "I knew I was going to get arrested.There is no point in you guys running around after me."

Chilton, of Coupland Place, Beeston, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He has 25 previous convictions for 36 offences.

Four of the convictions are for assaulting the same victim.

The previous attacks include headbutting her, pushing her to the ground, kicking her in the stomach and kicking her to the ribs.

The court heard the victim did not support the prosecution against her son but wished for a restraining order to be imposed to prevent him from going to her home.

Catherine Silverton, prosecuting, said Chilton has been diagnosed as suffering from significant mental health problems.

Ms Silverton said Chilton had been in custody on remand since his arrest and was vulnerable in prison.

The barrister said: "He loves his mum very much and he is very sorry she has been hurt and he doesn't want to do it again.

"He is devastated that he has hurt her."

Recorder Bryan Cox QC gave Chilton a 12-month prison sentence.

Chilton was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from going to his mum's home for an indefinite period of time.

The defendant was told he is still allowed to contact his mum by letter.