Sobbing woman avoids jail over ‘sickening’ Leeds station attack

Catherine Cafferky was one of four that were described as being the “cruellest bunch of individuals” after two officers were punched and kicked when they tried to halt what they thought was a domestic fight.

The 36-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court where she admitted affray.

Prosecutor Chloe Fairley said the incident happened on September 8 last year, when two British Transport Police officers who had just finished their shift tried to quell trouble outside the station.

The fight happened at Leeds Railway Station.

Cafferky and her three co-accused had been drinking after one of the group had appeared at the magistrates’ court in Leeds earlier that day.

One was abusive to the officers when they intervened before Cafferky stepped in and dragged the female officer to the floor by her hair and kicked and punched her “numerous times”.

Cafferky then tried to get the male officer in a choke hold from behind and was only stopped when CS gas was sprayed at her.

The incident was caught on CCTV and one witness said: “They were the cruellest bunch of individuals they had encountered and seemed proud of what they had done.”

Cafferky issued a prepared statement after her arrest, claiming she was acting in self defence which Judge Ray Singh dismissed as “nonsense”.

Cafferky, of School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, has no previous convictions and sobbed throughout the sentencing hearing.

Mitigating on her behalf, Martin Morrow said: “It’s a sad day for this defendant, these proceedings have weighed heavily upon her.

"What is clear is that when she realised what she had done she was mortified by her behaviour.

"She accepts full responsibility for her part.

“It’s been a devastating experience. She wishes to apologise.”

Judge Singh told her: “You thought it was a good idea for a get together or a party, turning up mob-handed at the magistrates’ court.

"I have seen the footage. It was sickening.”

He gave her 18 months’ jail suspended for two years, 180 hours of unpaid work and a four-month electronic tag curfew.