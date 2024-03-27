Mum denies murdering her baby daughter who was found in Leeds park days before Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hayley Macfarlane appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where, through tears, she entered a not-guilty plea to the murder of five-month-old Evelyn. The youngster was found in a critical condition in a park area of Woodhouse Moor. She died a short time later.
Macfarlane, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, was deemed fit to enter a plea having undergone recent psychiatric assessments. Her trial was initially due to begin on May 13, but this has now been rescheduled for June 24 to allow for further reports to be prepared. Her trial is expected last just over a week. Macfarlane, 39, was remanded back into custody.
Police were called at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 20, to reports that a baby was in a “serious condition” in the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road.
The youngster was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but they were unable to save her.