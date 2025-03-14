Lea Mill Park Drive Yeadon: 'Wonderful' mum and gran named by police after crash on Leeds driveway
Pauline Millward, 76, was killed after the collision on a driveway off Lea Mill Park Drive, Yeadon, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, march 13).
The incident happened at around 2.40pm and involved a Hyundai Tucson which pulled onto the driveway at the address and struck Pauline after she had left the vehicle.
Pauline’s family have released a photograph of her and paid the following tribute: “Pauline was a wonderful woman. She was an amazing mother, wife, mother-in-law, grandmother and sister who would have done anything for her family.
“She will be missed every day by all who knew her. At this time we would ask for some privacy as a family.”
A man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending further enquiries.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are continuing to appeal to anyone who saw the collision to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13240143144.