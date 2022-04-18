Motorway officer outraged as two-year-old found with no seatbelt in car speeding at nearly 100mph on M62

PC Martin Willis often posts about his experiences patrolling the M62.

In his latest tweet, PC Willis said he stopped a car on the M62 for speeding.

The car was doing 97mph on the motorway, he added.

However when he stopped the car, PC Willis said he found a child aged just two years old sat unrestrained in the middle rear seat between two adults.

The child's car set was found in the boot, PC Willis added.