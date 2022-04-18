Motorway officer outraged as two-year-old found with no seatbelt in car speeding at nearly 100mph on M62
A motorway officer couldn't believe his eyes when he stopped a car on the M62 in West Yorkshire for speeding at nearly 100mph which had an unrestrained two-year-old in the rear.
PC Martin Willis often posts about his experiences patrolling the M62.
In his latest tweet, PC Willis said he stopped a car on the M62 for speeding.
The car was doing 97mph on the motorway, he added.
However when he stopped the car, PC Willis said he found a child aged just two years old sat unrestrained in the middle rear seat between two adults.
The child's car set was found in the boot, PC Willis added.
His tweet read: "Just stopped this vehicle for exceeding the speed limit on the #M62 Looked in the rear and a child aged 2 was sat, unrestrained, in the middle rear seat, between two adults. On further investigation, the car seat for the child was in the boot!"