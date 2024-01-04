A motorist has been told that jail is “virtually inevitable” after he admitted killing a pedestrian on a Leeds road.

Daryl Moses, 35, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted causing the death of 72-year-old Robert Stone in 2021 through dangerous driving. A date has now been set for February 6 for him to be sentenced. A pre-sentence report will be prepared in the meantime to aid the court in understanding the background to Moses’ offending.

Moses, of Abbeydale Mount, Kirkstall, has no previous convictions and was granted unconditional bail by the judge, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC. But he then warned Moses by saying: "It’s a most serious matter and the nature of the sentence is virtually inevitable. However, it seems to me, given your age and lack of previous convictions, you ought to have the benefit of a pre-sentence report.”

The collision happened on Scott Hall Road in Chapeltown at around 6.37pm on April 14, 2021. Moses was behind the wheel of a white Hyundai i30 when it struck Mr Stone who was crossing the dual carriageway between the road's junction with Mexborough Street and Buslingthorpe Lane.

Mr Stone died after being struck by Moses' white Hyundai on Scott Hall Road. (pic by Google Maps)

Emergency services rushed to the scene and gave medical assistance, but Mr Stone died at the roadside. Moses was on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving shortly afterwards.