Toyota motorist denies dangerous driving that killed pedestrian on Leeds zebra crossing
Anita Rani Kumar, 46, was killed as she crossed Ashley Road in Harehills in the middle of the night in June 2022.
Mohammed Imran Khan appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he formally entered a not-guilty plea to causing death by dangerous driving, but pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.
The 35-year-old was told by the Crown that his pleas were not acceptable, so he is now due to stand trial.
Due to the backlog of cases waiting to be heard, a date for the trial has been set for March 1, 2027. It is expected to last around five days.
The Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC, acknowledged it will be almost five years since Mrs Kumar’s death when the trial gets underway.
He told Khan: “It will take some time for expert reports to be obtained, digested and considered.”
Khan, of Mayo Drive, Bradford, was given bail. A case-management hearing will be held in October.
Officers were called just after midnight on June 4, 2022, to reports that a white Toyota Auris had struck a pedestrian.
The Auris was on Ashley Road travelling in the direction of Stanley Road when it hit Mrs Kumar on the zebra crossing.
She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died a short time later.
Khan had remained at the scene of the crash to help police with their enquiries.
An inquest into Mrs Kumar’s death was recently opened at Wakefield Coroner’s Court and adjourned, pending the outcome of the trial.