Golf motorist who mowed down and killed mum-of-five in Leeds city centre denies dangerous driving

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
A driver will stand trial over the death of a mum-of-five after he mowed her down on a busy night in Leeds city centre.

Jack Dawson was behind the wheel of a VW Golf TDI when he killed 46-year-old Kellie Mazza.

It is accepted that Dawson was breaking the speed limit and attempted an undertaking manoeuvre.

The 21-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted causing death by careless driving, but pleaded not-guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The plea is not accepted by the Crown, so a trial date has been set for December 7, 2026. It is expected to last around three days and city-centre CCTV evidence will be used.

Ms Mazza (inset) was killed on Merrion Street in April 2023. The driver, Jack Dawson, is to stand trial.placeholder image
Ms Mazza (inset) was killed on Merrion Street in April 2023. The driver, Jack Dawson, is to stand trial. | WYP / Google Maps

Families of both Dawson and of Ms Mazza were both present in court for the short preliminary hearing.

The judge, the Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC apologised to them for the lengthy wait and told them: “It’s a long way away, there’s nothing I can do to bring that trial date forward.

“We have an enormous quantity of cases waiting to be heard, a number involving fatalities.”

Dawson, of Low Shops Lane, Rothwell, was given bail.

Ms Mazza was struck by Dawson’s silver VW Golf on Merrion Street, near the junction with Wade Lane, at around 10.30pm on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

She was taken to hospital but died later from her injuries.

The mother-of-five was described by her family as "outgoing, friendly and caring".

