Merrion Street fatal crash: Police name 'caring' mother-of-five who died after Leeds city centre crash

Police have named a mother-of-five who died after being hit by a car in Leeds city centre.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read

Kellie Mazza was hit by a silver Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Wade Lane and Merrion Street, shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday April 15. The 46-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash but later died as a result of her injuries.

Kellie was a mother of five children and has been described by her family as “outgoing, friendly and caring”. A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains on police bail as the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward, or who saw the events leading up to it. Anyone who may have footage that will assist the investigation is also asked to get in touch with the team.”

The Major Collision Enquiry Team can be contacted by calling 101, or using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1946 of April 15.