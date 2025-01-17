Toyota driver accused of double-murder attempt outside Leeds pub denies charges
Asa Tuohey is accused of trying to kill the man and woman during an altercation outside The Cock Beck pub in Manston in December of last year.
The 26-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he also pleaded not guilty to GBH with intent and attempted GBH with intent relating to the man and woman, along with dangerous driving.
He did admit charges of dangerous driving on York Road and driving while banned in the hours after the pub incident.
Tuohey, of Langbar Green, Swarcliffe, appeared in court via video link from HMP Lincoln where he is being held on remand.
A trial date was set for June 25 and is expected to last around four days. He was remanded back into custody.
Officers were called to the pub on Pandas Way shortly before midnight on December 6 last year to reports that a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s had been run down in the car park by a Toyota Rav-4.