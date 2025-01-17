Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist accused of trying to mow down and murder two people outside a Leeds pub will stand trial in the summer.

Asa Tuohey is accused of trying to kill the man and woman during an altercation outside The Cock Beck pub in Manston in December of last year.

The 26-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he also pleaded not guilty to GBH with intent and attempted GBH with intent relating to the man and woman, along with dangerous driving.

Tuohey will appear at Leeds Crown Court next month after being charged with two counts of attempted murder outside the Cock Beck pub. (pics by Google Maps / Getty) | Google Maps / Getty

He did admit charges of dangerous driving on York Road and driving while banned in the hours after the pub incident.

Tuohey, of Langbar Green, Swarcliffe, appeared in court via video link from HMP Lincoln where he is being held on remand.

A trial date was set for June 25 and is expected to last around four days. He was remanded back into custody.

Officers were called to the pub on Pandas Way shortly before midnight on December 6 last year to reports that a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s had been run down in the car park by a Toyota Rav-4.