Motorcyclist left with 'serious head injuries' following Wakefield crash

A motorcyclist has been left with 'serious head injuries' following a serious road traffic collision involving a car and motorcycle last night.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:45 am

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place in Middlestown, near Wakefield, last night.

Read More

Read More
Police hunting for man who pulled out knife and threatened West Yorkshire drinke...

The collision happened shortly before 8:15pm last night on Old Road at the junction with Ramsey Road and involved a blue Peugeot 108 car and a SYM 125cc motorcycle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place in Middlestown, near Wakefield, last night. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the circumstances leading up to the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101.

Witnesses can alternatively go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220338415.