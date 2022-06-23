Motorcyclist left with 'serious head injuries' following Wakefield crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place in Middlestown, near Wakefield, last night.
The collision happened shortly before 8:15pm last night on Old Road at the junction with Ramsey Road and involved a blue Peugeot 108 car and a SYM 125cc motorcycle.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the circumstances leading up to the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101.
Witnesses can alternatively go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220338415.