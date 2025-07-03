Brazen burglars broke into a house near Leeds before making off with a motorcycle in a midnight raid.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which happened at a property on Sherah Mews in Sherburn in Elmet, was reported in the early hours of Tuesday (July 1).

North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to in connection with the burglary. | North Yorkshire Police

It saw thieves gain entrance to the house before swiping the keys and making off with the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to in connection with the burglary.

The force has called on residents who may have CCTV or doorbell footage from around 11.30pm to get in touch.

Those who can help should email [email protected], or call 101 quoting reference 12250119486.