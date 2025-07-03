Sherburn in Elmet: Brazen burglars break into house near Leeds before making off with motorcycle
The incident, which happened at a property on Sherah Mews in Sherburn in Elmet, was reported in the early hours of Tuesday (July 1).
It saw thieves gain entrance to the house before swiping the keys and making off with the vehicle.
Now, North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to in connection with the burglary.
The force has called on residents who may have CCTV or doorbell footage from around 11.30pm to get in touch.
Those who can help should email [email protected], or call 101 quoting reference 12250119486.