Mother accused of murdering three-year-old daughter at Leeds home makes first court appearance

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:23 BST
A woman accused of murdering her young daughter at a home in Leeds has made her first appearance in court.

Pippa McGrath was brought before Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning for a brief hearing, where the case was sent to Leeds Crown Court.

The 47-year-old, of Austhorpe Court, Colton, was remanded back into custody and will now make her first appearance before the crown court tomorrow, Tuesday, August 5.

Police had been called to the McGrath’s address shortly after 11am last Wednesday, July 30, after concerns were raised about the safety of a young child.

Officers found the body of three-year-old Hope McGrath inside the property.

Pippa McGrath, who is accused of murdering her daughter on Austhorpe Court, made her first appearance in court.placeholder image
Pippa McGrath, who is accused of murdering her daughter on Austhorpe Court, made her first appearance in court. | NW / Google Maps

Pippa McGrath was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment. She was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not seeking anyone else in connection with it.

“I understand that such a tragic incident as this will cause shockwaves in the local community and that there will be speculation about what has happened.

“I would ask people to please let us investigate and if you do have any information that you think could assist our enquiries to get in contact with the investigation team.”

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250433711.

