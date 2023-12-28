Mother accused of murdering baby in Leeds park to appear at crown court

A mother accused of murdering her baby daughter in a park in Leeds will appear at the city’s crown court this morning.

At around 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 20, the woman contacted police to report a baby in a serious condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor. Officers went to the park, at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road, and found the five-month-old girl.

The tot was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but died a short time later. A cordon was put in place for forensic examination and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.

