Mother accused of murdering baby in Leeds park to appear at crown court
At around 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 20, the woman contacted police to report a baby in a serious condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor. Officers went to the park, at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road, and found the five-month-old girl.
The tot was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but died a short time later. A cordon was put in place for forensic examination and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.
Hayley Macfarlane, 39, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded into custody. She is expected to appear at Leeds Crown Court via a video link this morning, Thursday, December 28. Macfarlane is yet to enter enter a plea.