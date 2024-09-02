Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A member of the public suffered broken bones after he tried to intervene in a robbery in a supermarket car park.

The incident, reported at around 2.15pm yesterday (September 1), happened outside the Morrisons store on Enterprise Way in Castleford.

Police were told that a man had been robbed a woman of her handbag, before getting into a black Vauxhall Corsa being driven by a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The robbery was reported at the Morrisons supermarket in Castleford. | Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the force said that a male member of the public jumped on the bonnet in an attempt to stop the car.

It was was driven to Lumley Street, with the man holding onto the car before falling and suffering broken bones. Both suspects left the scene in the vehicle.

Following further enquiries, a 44-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested. They remain in custody.

Police have urged witnesses and those with footage of the incident to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240476217.