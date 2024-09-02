Morrisons Castleford: Man suffers broken bones after jumping on car bonnet trying to stop handbag robbery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident, reported at around 2.15pm yesterday (September 1), happened outside the Morrisons store on Enterprise Way in Castleford.
Police were told that a man had been robbed a woman of her handbag, before getting into a black Vauxhall Corsa being driven by a woman.
But the force said that a male member of the public jumped on the bonnet in an attempt to stop the car.
It was was driven to Lumley Street, with the man holding onto the car before falling and suffering broken bones. Both suspects left the scene in the vehicle.
Following further enquiries, a 44-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested. They remain in custody.
Police have urged witnesses and those with footage of the incident to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240476217.