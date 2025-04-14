'Moron' plumber who glassed Leeds girlfriend 'runs out of chances' and is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plumber ordered to stay away from his ex when he glassed her in the face has been jailed after he was caught with her for a second time.

Lubos Hric was labelled a “moron” by his owner barrister who conceded the court was left with “little choice”.

The 49-year-old was fortunate to avoid custody last year after he threw the glass into his partner’s face during a drunken row.

In addition to a suspended sentence, he was handed a five-year restraining order to prevent him from making contact with her.

He was brought back before the courts in February this year after being caught in her company.

But having being given a four-month extension to his suspended sentence and a fresh warning to stay way, he was then caught again at the woman’s home in Harehills in the early hours of March 20, prosecutor Vincent Blake-Barnard told Leeds Crown Court.

Police had been called over reports of a vulnerable female at the property. Hric was found in her house with two other males.

Hric, of Burlington Place, Beeston, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand. He admitted breaching his suspended sentence order.

Mitigating, Andrew Petterson said: “He has left the court very little choice and will receive a custodial term.

“He had been making progress prior to the first breach. He has been moronic. He accepts he is being a moron.

“He should know if she [his ex partner] rolls out the red carpet, he should not go in to that address because he would be in breach.

“He is a hard-working man. Up until last year he had limited convictions.”

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi told Hric: “You have been told repeatedly you must not go to her house and you disregarded that. The court is left with no option.”

She jailed him for 12 months in total.

Hric was given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended it for two years, in June of last year after admitting Section 20 GBH without intent on the woman.

He had been drinking heavily, accused her of cheating with his friends before throwing the glass in her face from around a metre away, causing it to smash and shatter on impact with her face.

She suffered a laceration to her eyebrow that required stitches, along with bruising to her eye, to the bridge of her nose, and small cuts to her fingers.

The court had heard he worked as a plumber but had issues with alcohol.