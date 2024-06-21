Drunken Leeds plumber smashed glass into partner's face after cheating accusation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drunken plumber glassed his partner in the face at her Leeds home after he accused her of cheating.

Lubos Hric, who admits he has a problem with alcohol, threw the glass from about a metre away, Leeds Crown Court heard. Appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he admitted Section 20 GBH without intent.

Prosecutor Robert Galley said Hric had been asleep at the woman’s Harehills home between 4pm and 5pm on April 20. When he woke up, two of the couple’s male friends were at the property. He then sat on the sofa next to his partner.

The 48-year-old had been “drinking quite heavily” through the day and a verbal argument began before he accused her of cheating with one or both of their friends at the property. He then threw the glass at her, causing it to smash and shatter on impact with her face.

One of the men then rang 999. The woman suffered a laceration to her eyebrow that required stitches, along with bruising to her eye, to the bridge of her nose, and small cuts to her fingers.

Mitigating for Hric, Leila Taleb said although Hric had previous convictions, none were for violence. However, she conceded that most had been “spurred on by his alcohol habit”.

She said his father had died when he was just 18 and he too had suffered from alcoholism. Miss Taleb said Hric, who had been living with his partner on Seaforth Grove, had always worked as a plumber and had been working hard while on remand, completing maths courses and was now studying English. She said he was also due to begin an alcohol-awareness programme.