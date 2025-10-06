The Glen Road football pitches in Morley have been destroyed after they were targeted twice in a matter of days by vandals. | Morley Glen Juniors

A football club that supports hundreds of children in a Leeds town was “heartbroken” to find that it’s pitch had been devastated by vandals.

Morley Glen Juniors Football Club is appealing to the local community for information following two separate incidents of vandalism at the Glen Road pitches, which occurred overnight last Wednesday (October 1) and Friday (October 3).

The damage left the pitches unplayable but club chairman Danny Shiels said that other youth football teams stepped up to offer their facilities to the teams in light of the damage.

A fundraising page was also set up that has so far received £2,405, while volunteers throughout the local community have offered to help restore the pitch.

Mr Shiels said: “We’ve been completely overwhelmed by the generosity, kindness, and community spirit shown.”

He said that discovering the pitches on Saturday left him and everyone involved with the club “heartbroken”.

He said: “So many volunteers give their time and energy to maintain the pitches and create a safe, positive environment for local children to play football. To see all that effort undone by mindless vandalism is devastating.

“We’re asking residents in the area to please check any CCTV or doorbell footage from those nights, or come forward if they noticed any unusual vehicles or activity around Glen Road. Even the smallest piece of information could make a big difference.”

The club remains committed to restoring the facilities as quickly as possible and ensuring football can continue for the 304 young players who call Morley Glen Juniors their home club.

The club is working with West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council to identify those responsible and to prevent further incidents.