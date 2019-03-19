More than 200 bags of cannabis seized from addresses in Harehills, Leeds

More than 200 bags of cannabis have been seized from three streets in Harehills.

Police executed three separate search warrants at addresses on Bayswater Crescent, Bexley Grove and Seaforth Avenue between Sunday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 19.

At each address, they found enough cannabis to consider 'consistent with drugs supply.'

More than 200 individual bags were found in total.

Money was also found and seized

Four people have been arrested and two remain in police custody.

The three-day operation was the result of local intelligence given to the police.

In a statement on Facebook, the West Yorkshire Police Leeds East team said: "Over the past three days Harehills Neighbourhood Policing Team have executed three separate search warrants at addresses on Bayswater Crescent, Bexley Grove and Seaforth Avenue.

"Quantities of cannabis consistent with drugs supply were located at each address with over 200 individual bags in total.

Significant quantities of cash were also seized together with other items.

"The warrants were obtained due to the volume of local intelligence that was received regarding the addresses involved.

We will continue to take action against those involved in the illegal supply of drugs and money laundering offences in order to create safer communities for all.

"Please continue to provide us with information and we will act accordingly."

