Route revealed for pro-Brexit go-slow lorry protest across Yorkshire

The route has been revealed for a 'go slow' protest across Yorkshire this weekend which is aiming to bring roads to a standstill.

Truck and HGV drivers across the country are planning a series of demonstrations across the UK on Friday and Saturday, threatening to disrupt traffic, in a move they say is a result of concerns that the UK may not leave the European Union as planned on March 29.

The go-slow's South Yorkshire branch is set to start in Doncaster on Saturday, March 23 and head onto the M18 and then the M1.

The Yorkshire Brexit Action Group said: "Slow driving on the South Yorkshire M/A road network.

"We’ve got quite a few turning up, but more the merrier. Let’s show these in Westminster that we will not sit idly by and take away what we vote for. Let’s hold the line in the name of democracy.

"11am meeting at the park and ride next to Morrisons in Doncaster DN4 5JP.

"Setting off at 11:30 we are going on to the M18 southbound on to the M1 southbound around the roundabout at the A57 Worksop North on the M1 back on to the M18 North on the A1 up to Warmsworth roundabout back down the A1 back on to the M18 back to the park and ride at Morrisons."

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Brexit Action Group said: "Our plans are to stage a go slow on all major roads and trunk roads in demonstration to the unwillingness of the elected to deliver the result of the people."

-> Doncaster pub cancels Brexit party but invites Nigel Farage for a pint

The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29. However, a series of votes have taken place in Parliament including a vote to block a potential no-deal Brexit, meaning it's currently unclear if and how the UK will leave, and an extension of Article 50 is possible.

In response, protesters from the Facebook group Brexit Protest and Direct Action Group UK is organising a series of demonstrations which they say will outline the public anger towards MPs for failing to deliver Brexit on time.

-> "Why our EU neighbours are taking a dim view of our Brexit mess"

A spokesman said: “We are asking all truckers, farmers and the general public to make a stand and get Brexit sorted. Enough is enough.

“We pay the piper and they will play our tune.”

There have also been suggestions that some of the UK’s other ports could be blockaded by drivers across the weekend as tensions rise over Brexit.