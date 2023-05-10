Police were called about the attack at the junction of Street Lane and Allerton Place in Moortown at around 7.50pm on Monday (May 8) and found that a 17-year-old had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his chest and arm that were later confirmed as being not life threatening. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination.

A 17-year-old male has now been arrested by detectives investigating the attack.

The attack happened at the junction of Street Lane and Allerton Place in Moortown on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The suspect was arrested this morning (Wednesday) in connection with the incident where a 17-year-old male was attacked. The arrested male remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”