Moortown stabbing: Teenager arrested after 17-year-old stabbed during 'street robbery' in Leeds
A teenager has been arrested over a stabbing in Leeds that happened during an “attempted street robbery”.
Police were called about the attack at the junction of Street Lane and Allerton Place in Moortown at around 7.50pm on Monday (May 8) and found that a 17-year-old had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his chest and arm that were later confirmed as being not life threatening. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination.
A 17-year-old male has now been arrested by detectives investigating the attack.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The suspect was arrested this morning (Wednesday) in connection with the incident where a 17-year-old male was attacked. The arrested male remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”
West Yorkshire Police said after the attack that the incident was being treated as an attempted street robbery involving three male suspects.