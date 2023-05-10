Police were called about the attack at the junction of Street Lane and Allerton Place in Moortown at around 7.50pm on Monday (May 8) and found that a 17-year-old had been stabbed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his chest and arm that were later confirmed as being not life threatening. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, which is being treated as an attempted street robbery involving three male suspects.

The attack happened at the junction of Street Lane and Allerton Place in Moortown on Monday evening.