Moortown stabbing: Teenager rushed to hospital with stab wounds in Leeds after attempted 'street robbery'
A teenager was rushed to hospital with stab wounds to his chest and arm after an “attempted street robbery” in Leeds.
Police were called about the attack at the junction of Street Lane and Allerton Place in Moortown at around 7.50pm on Monday (May 8) and found that a 17-year-old had been stabbed.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his chest and arm that were later confirmed as being not life threatening. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, which is being treated as an attempted street robbery involving three male suspects.
“Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230254937 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”