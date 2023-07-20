Armed officers were deployed to the scene after receiving reports of a stabbing in Moortown on Tuesday (June 18). The victim was taken to hospital with serious wounds.

Here’s everything we know so far.

When and where did the attack take place?

Armed police were called to Fir Tree Approach, Moortown, after a man was attacked with a machete (Photo by Google/National World)

The attack happened in Fir Tree Approach, Moortown, near the junction with Fir Tree Green and Lingfield Mount. Police received reports of the stabbing at 4.45pm on Tuesday and armed officers were deployed to the scene.

What injuries does the victim have?

The victim, a 27-year-old man, had been attacked with a machete and had serious wounds to his hand and forearm. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not considered life threatening.

What have police said about the suspects?

Police are trying to identify four suspects who are believed to have carried out the attack. They are described as males in their late teens to early twenties, and they were wearing dark clothing with balaclavas covering their faces. Armed officers searched the scene for the suspects, who had run off following the attack.

How can I give information to the police?

West Yorkshire Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have information about it. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101, or via the online Live Chat, quoting crime reference 13230400359.